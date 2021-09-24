Health workers lament dearth of surgical treatment in Nigeria

Health workers have raised concerns over the low number of surgeries performed in the country, as a result of poor surgical equipment and tools. They spoke at a surgical equipment training for biomedical technicians and nurses from across the six geopolitical zones, organised by the National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) in collaboration with Smile Train. Available data shows that only 166/100,000 surgeries are performed annually in Nigeria, as against the recommended volume of 5,000/100,000 per anum. A Consultant Anaesthetics with the National Hospital Abuja, Dr. Aderonke Obisesan, said sometimes surgeries were cancelled due to the poor condition of the needed surgical tools or equipment.
Related Articles
FG’ll expand ESP to accommodate MSMEs’ survival fund – Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted that the government may need to expand the scope of the Survival Fund under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme (MSMEs). According to a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo also justified slash of import duties on vehicles, insisting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Late COAS: Nigerian Air Force conducts safety audit of platforms
Worried by the recurrence of air crashes involving its platforms, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has “constituted a Committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all (its) operational and engineering units”. The development comes three days after a NAF aircraft conveying former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N`Delta group seeks FG, govs partnership on security, economy
The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has pledged to cooperate with the Federal Government and state governments for peace and security nationwide. In a statement issued on Friday and signed by UNDEDSS Secretary General, Mr. Tony Uranta, the Niger Delta group said the decision was taken at the end of its 2021 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)