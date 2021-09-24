Health workers lament dearth of surgical treatment in Nigeria

Health workers have raised concerns over the low number of surgeries performed in the country, as a result of poor surgical equipment and tools. They spoke at a surgical equipment training for biomedical technicians and nurses from across the six geopolitical zones, organised by the National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) in collaboration with Smile Train. Available data shows that only 166/100,000 surgeries are performed annually in Nigeria, as against the recommended volume of 5,000/100,000 per anum. A Consultant Anaesthetics with the National Hospital Abuja, Dr. Aderonke Obisesan, said sometimes surgeries were cancelled due to the poor condition of the needed surgical tools or equipment.

