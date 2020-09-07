Health workers mobilise ahead of Sept 14 strike

…wants Keyamo to handle negotiations

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, have begun mobilisation of its members at the federal, state and local government areas (LGA), to commence a seven-day warning strike, should government fail to meet its demands at the expiration of its 15-day ultimatum which expires on September 13.

This came as the Union frowned at the recent increment in petrol, electricity tariff and stamp duties, which it lamented had thrown Nigerians into more hardship while struggling to recover from the sufferings occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, who accused the Federal Government of playing childish tricks with health workers demands, especially the COVID-19 allowance, said they were willing to prove government’s assumption they were not ready to die of hunger, wrong.

He also asked that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, take over negotiations between the Unions and government from the substantive Minister Senator Chris Ngige, whom was accused of compromise despite being a medical doctor.

According to Josiah, it was worrisome government was foot dragging on some health workers demands which were specific court judgments, collective bargaining agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), but have been treated with levity and outrightly violated for almost a decade in some instances.

Some of the lingering welfare issues under contention were; review of implementation of COVID-19 special inducement and hazard allowance, payment of all withheld salaries of members at JUTH, FMC Owerri, LUTH, including april and may 2018 salaries, adjustment of CONHESS salary structure and the implementation of ADR consent judgment.

