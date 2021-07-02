News

Health workers pass vote of confidence on Biobelemoye

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has passed a vote of confidence in its National President, His Royal Majesty, Biobelemoye Josiah, to remain in office until 2023, following his election as a first class King of Opu- Nembe in Bayesa State. The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the MWHUN had also endorsed the appointment of Auwal Kiyawa as the new Acting Secretary General, following the sudden demise of MHWUN Secretary General, Mr Silas Adamu, who died in an auto crash along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on March 8, 2021 along with his wife and daughter. Speaking at a brief ceremony yesterday in Abuja, King Biobelemoye challenged staff not to hoard any information from the incoming acting secretarygeneral, but to enable him quickly understand the workings of his new office.

