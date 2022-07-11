News

Health workers plan solidarity strike with ASUU, others

Disturbed over the prolonged strike by university based unions leading to closure of public tertiary institutions since February, the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has disclosed plans to down tools should the government refuse to resolve all issues that would allow students return to school soon.

 

A statement signed by the union’s National President, Com. Biobelemoye Josiah    and Acting Secretary General Com. Auwalu Kiyawa yesterday in Abuja, disclosed that all state councils have already been placed on a red alert, awaiting further directives.

 

Condemning the government’s attitude towards the strike and students’ continued stay at home, the health workers expressed concerns over the huge resources being channelled to service political ambitions, rather than pursuing a robust academic future to further advance the nation’s development.

The statement partly reads: “The ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT had been on strike for more than five months due to the apparent failure of Government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at the May 2021 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of Government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with Unions.

 

“It is equally disheartening to note that since the unfortunate strike started, government actions and response to such a huge national embarrassment had been more of “motion without movement”.

 

If anything, the Government response has not gone beyond the watery statement of “We are meeting with the Unions…” or the usual out-dated tactics of blackmailing union leaders as in similar situations.

 

“No responsible government would close down its Public Tertiary Institutions in this 21st century because of patriotic demands for better funding of its universities and good welfare for its teaching and non-teaching staff. This is shameful.”

 

