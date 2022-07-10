Health

Health workers plans solidarity strike with ASUU, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Disturbed over the prolonged strike by university based unions leading to closure of public tertiary institutions since February, the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has disclosed plans to down tools should the government refuse to resolve all issues that would allow students return back to school sooner.

A statement signed by the union’s National President, Com. Biobelemoye Josiah and Acting Secretary General Com. Auwalu Kiyawa on Sunday in Abuja, disclosed that all state councils have already been placed on a red alert and awaiting further directives.

Condemning the government’s attitude towards the strike and students’ continued stay at home, the health workers expressed concerns over the huge resources being channelled to service political ambitions, rather than pursuing a robust academic future to further advance the nation’s development.

The statement partly reads: “The ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT had been on strike for more than five months due to the apparent failure of Government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at the May 2021 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of Government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with Unions.

“It is equally disheartening to note that since the unfortunate strike started, government actions and response to such a huge national embarrassment had been more of “motion without movement”. If anything, the Government response has not gone beyond the watery statement of “We are meeting with the Unions…” or the usual out-dated tactics of blackmailing union leaders as in similar situations.

“No responsible government would close down its Public Tertiary Institutions in this 21st century because of patriotic demands for better funding of its universities and good welfare for its teaching and non-teaching staff. This is shameful.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Costs, lack of access hindering family planning uptake

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as child spacing tackles high risk pregnancy, reduces mortality Data shows that Nigeria has a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births (lb), the fourth highest on earth. But experts say that appropriate use of family planning can effectively reduce pregnancy-related deaths and morbidity, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI Adetutu Olaiya, a 25-year old hairdresser, […]
Health

Low antenatal care uptake threatens HIV gains -Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says 63% HIV positive women don’t access PMTCT There are fresh indications the successes being recorded in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country may be eroded, if more pregnant women fail to access timely Ante Natal Care (ANC) services in health facilities. An assistant Director, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Gbenga Ijaodola, who expressed […]
Health

Cholera: Nigeria records four deaths, as cases hits 100,057

Posted on Author Reporter

  On Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released the latest epidemiological report, which revealed that four deaths and 78 suspected cholera cases were reported in the country from November 1 to 7, 2021. The centre noted on its Facebook page that as of November 7, 2021, a total of 3,449 deaths and […]

