Health workers suspend strike, accuse FG of blackmail, bias

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have suspended their seven-day warning strike and directed their members to resume work on Monday, September 21.

This came as the aggrieved unions accused the Federal Government of blackmail, bias and discrimination, by failing to meet its demand within the last seven days, as was not the case with sister unions whose demands were met before the duration of their seven-day strike elapsed.

The health workers had embarked on a seven-day warning strike on September 13, which was declared illegal by the Federal Government, based on ongoing negotiations with the aggrieved workers.

A statement, signed by the National President of JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the expanded National Executive Council of the Unions would convey the next line of action soonest.

“This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) would come to an end midnight of today, 20 September, 2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, 21st September, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

“However, since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the heaith sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.”