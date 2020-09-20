Health

Health workers suspend strike, accuse FG of blackmail, bias

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have suspended their seven-day warning strike and directed their members to resume work on Monday, September 21.

This came as the aggrieved unions accused the Federal Government of blackmail, bias and discrimination, by failing to meet its demand within the last seven days, as was not the case with sister unions whose demands were met before the duration of their seven-day strike elapsed.
The health workers had embarked on a seven-day warning strike on September 13, which was declared illegal by the Federal Government, based on ongoing negotiations with the aggrieved workers.
A statement, signed by the National President of JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the expanded National Executive Council of the Unions would convey the next line of action soonest.
“This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) would come to an end midnight of today, 20 September, 2020.
“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, 21st September, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.
“However, since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the heaith sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Commission accepts Nigeria’s wild polio virus free documentation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The African Regional Commission for Certification of Polio Eradication, (ARCC), has accepted Nigeria’s Wild Polio Virus Free Documentation. Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Friday in Abuja. He said the commission assessed the documentation of the progress […]
Health

‘Why more women may die from pregnancy complications in Niger’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Stakeholders in Niger State have raised the alarm that more women may die from pregnancy complications due to poor funding for family planning and severe funding shortages to Child Spacing Advocacy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic response in the State. This is as the Government has released only N17.5 million (7 per cent) out of the […]
Health

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Posted on Author Reporter

    Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO team in China to begin investigation A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts is in China to help pinpoint the origins of the virus. The specialists in animal health and epidemiology will work with Chinese scientists to determine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: