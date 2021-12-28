Health workers to Buhari: Include adjusted CONHESS in 2022 Budget

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to include the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) in the 2022 Budget before it is signed into law.

JOHESU Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah, who spoke on Kakaaki, a breakfast Programme on African IndependentTelevision( AIT), however, warned that any attempt to do otherwise would be met with stiff resistance, as the unions would not be able to guarantee industrial harmony in the health sector if the president fails to include the adjusted salary structure in the budget. He said: “We are expecting that Mr President will do us well because as a union we haveyielded tohisrequestthat we should keep the health sectorstrikefreefortheperiod.

We have done our part; we expect that no matter the games that theFederalMinistryof Health is playing by trying to deny us our own right, the president has the power to direct that the committee’s job should be included in the budget before he signs it. “I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to pleadonourbehalf becausewe havebeenverypatient, wehave been verypatrioticand wewill not want a situation where all the effort we have put to ensure thatthereispeaceinthehealth sector to waste because if it is not put into the budget, next year – a few days from now, which when we go into next year, certainly, the health sectorwillnotbeaspeacefulaswe have tried to keep it. “If they don’t put the adjusted CONHESS into the budget then they should be ready for us.” The JOHESU Chairman, who noted that the unions were aware there was a provision of N80 billion set aside to take care of the salary adjustmentforhealthworkers, said it wouldbewrongfortheFederal Ministry of Health to “divert” the funds for other purposes.

“At the peak of our agitation the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President also intervened. We are aware that there was a provision of N80 billion made to take care of adjustment of salaries. It is our strong belief that even if they havenotspecificallystatedthat this amount is for CONHESS adjustment, I think there is a provision made already. “Our money from what the committee has worked out is not beyond that N80 billion so for the president who appealed to us and who we have also listened to, we have kept our deal; we have kept our gunpowder dry.

We have not shot anyone so the president should do us that favour by giving us that level of love that we have shown. “We believe that there is provision already imputed in the budget but the Federal Ministry of Health in its well – celebrated bias would want to say the money is not meant for us so that they can favour those who they want to favour.” On the adjustments made to the hazard allowance, Josiah said the unions have accepted the explanation offered by the Federal Government but warned that any attempt to favour one union against the other would be resisted.

“As for the approval of the hazard allowance it is not where we wanted to be but as far as we are concerned the government pleaded that that is what they can afford for now. Inasmuch as we would have loved it to be higher than what we asked for, we have decided to give peace a chance and see how it is implemented. “Government has issued a circular and we will abide by it for now but where the government listens to any agitation and increases by one kobo that must be given to us too. Where the government wishes to take our high level of understanding for granted, we will certainly view it as a weakness.”

