Health workers warn of imminent strike

Regina Otokpa Abuja Amidst increase in the number of COVID- 19 infections in the country, the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has expressed displeasure over some lingering issues with the Federal Government, indicating a fresh crisis in the health sector. Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, National President of JOHESU

, Joy- Josiah Biobelemoye, who decried the discrimination and segregation of health workers in the payment of COVID-19 hazard allowances by the Federal Government, said majority of the affected health workers were exposed to contracting the virus.

While disclosing that the unions would today meet with the Ministry of Health to address all contentious issues, he explained that rather than pay the 50 per cent of health workers’ basic salaries as special hazard allowance across board as earlier agreed, the Ministry of Health was insisting some category of health workers be paid 10 per cent.

Besides its grievances on non-adjustment of members’ salaries to align with the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) status which has been on the negotiating table since 2014, JOHESU has accused government of delaying payment of withheld salaries of its members under the guise of limited funds.

While stating that the same government hurriedly mobilised billions to settle the allowances of other workers in the sector and captured some of its demands in the budget, JOHESU stated that its demands must equally be captured in the national budget.

