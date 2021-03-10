Health workers withdraw services from Ondo hospitals

…shut down health facilities

Adewale Momoh, Akure.

Medical activities at state owned health facilities have been paralyzed across Ondo State following the withdrawal of services by members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP).

NUAHP, which comprises of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Optometrists, Physiotherapists, Pharmacists, Health Information Managers/Officers, Dieticians, Radiographers, among others hinged the move on the alleged inhumane working conditions it members have been subjected to by the state government.

A few weeks ago, medical doctors within the employment of the state government commenced an indefinite strike over payment of percentage salaries.

According to the union, before deciding to down tools, the government had earlier been intimated on the hardship being faced by its members due to what the union described as irregular salaries and payment of 50% as part payment of their November 2020 salary.

The Chairman of the Union, Adedire Adeyinka explained that health workers were faced on daily basis with exposures to Lassa fever, COVID-19 and other hazards.

Like this: Like Loading...