Healthcare: CBN’s intervention as tool for tackling medical tourism

The successful surgery recently performed on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, by a team of specialist doctors at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos, is an indication that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention in the healthcare sector is beginning to reduce the huge amount of foreign exchange Nigerians spend on medical tourism yearly, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Despite the terrible devastation wrought by COVID-19 on the global economy and public health systems, there is no doubt that the crisis also had its positive aspects. For instance, experts believe that it helped in accelerating the adoption of electronic payments in developing economies. However, for Nigeria, the crisis drew attention to the parlous state of healthcare in the country. According to a 2016 report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Nigeria (PwC), Nigerians were spending $1 billion annually on medical tourism because they were dissatisfied with the nation’s healthcare system. Research has also shown that apart from the huge amounts of foreign exchange the citizens spend seeking healthcare abroad, medical tourism leads to Nigerian medical and health professionals migrating in large numbers to foreign countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Saudi Arabia, where they would be equipped with the right tools and adequately compensated for their services.

Thus, as part of its intervention measures targeted at shielding the economy from the impact of COVID-19, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in March 2020, introduced a N100 billion (later increased to N200 billion) Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), which, it said, would be used to support the health authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators, are able to access finance at single digit rate and work with global scientists to patent and produce vaccines and test kits in the country.

A few weeks after the HSIF was unveiled, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that, as part of efforts to ensure that Nigeria was in a position to produce a vaccine for COVID-19, the apex bank was developing a framework on a Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS), to offer grants and credit to researchers, science institutions and biotechnology firms to develop a vaccine against the pandemic. He noted that if Nigeria were to wait for foreign countries to develop their own vaccines, it would be the last in the queue to receive curative remedies for the teeming population. As Emefiele stated at the time, “the CBN today challenges Nigerian scientists at home and in the diaspora to go back to their laboratories and develop a Nigerian vaccine. Once validated by the health authorities, CBN will step in and do the needful for the sake of over 200 million Nigerians now confronted by COVID-19. “Our inability to accurately predict the extent to which coronavirus could spread and how long it would last requires that we build sufficient capacity within our health system in order to contain the spread of the virus, state by state, city by city and preserve the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.”

World class health facilities

However, with regard to helping the country curb its huge lossitses to medical tourism, analysts point out that one of the positive benefits of the CBN’s healthcare intervention fund is that it provided funding through commercial banks, which was used to support the establishment of world class health facilities in some of the nation’s major cities. One of such facilities established through funding under the apex bank’s healthcare intervention scheme is the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, owned by Reddington Hospital Group, which was inaugurated in October last year. In his remarks at the event, Emefiele disclosed that the regulator, in collaboration with Access Bank Plc and Bank of Industry (BoI), supported the Chairman of Reddington Hospital Group, Dr Adeyemi Onabowale, with a credit facility of N6.5 billion to set up Duchess International Hospital, as part of efforts to address medical tourism by Nigerians. The CBN governor noted that one of the reasons often cited by those who travel for medical care abroad is inadequate healthcare services and obsolete medical equipment. He said: “Medical tourism is a rising demand. As at now, medical tourism constitutes huge drain on our foreign reserves. For a country of 210 million people, projected to be about 450 million people in 2050, we can no longer afford to do nothing even amid the repeated warnings of the dangers that lie ahead if we do not begin to depend largely on ourselves for our nutritional, medical and educational needs. “The CBN cannot afford to sit idly by and concentrate on its core mandate of rate stability. Additional measures are required to identify broad sectors of our economy and channel credit to these sectors while imposing proper monitoring and performance measures. “The CBN, working with Access Bank and Bank of Industry, supported Dr Yemi Onabowale, with a loan of N6.5 billion to set up this magnificent state-of-theart facility, which will help in providing Nigerians with high quality healthcare services that is comparable to what is being provided anywhere else in the world.” Also speaking at the event, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the inauguration of the hospital was a cause for celebration, firstly, because it shows that “we have all it takes to become the place of choice for even medical tourists from developed countries looking to jump long queues for specialised procedures at home or simply shopping for more affordable fees for first-class healthcare. “Secondly, we have by far the largest number of middle-to-lowincome communities and individuals in sub–Saharan Africa who require affordable, high-quality healthcare.” He pointed out that Nigeria was not just a country that has world-class talent, world-class ideas and world-class execution of ideas, adding that with more investments in its health sector, the nation will become a destination of choice for medical tourists, even from developed countries.

Surgery on vice president

Clearly, at the time he was reading his speech at the event in October last year, the vice president could not have known that nine months later, he would be paying another visit to the hospital, this time as patient. Indeed, when a few weeks ago, the Office of the Vice President announced in a statement that Osinbajo successfully went through a thigh surgical operation carried out by a team of specialist doctors at Duchess International Hospital, industry watchers immediately remembered his speech at the hospital’s inauguration in October.

Exemplary act

Expectedly, journalists at the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing held on July 19, were eager to know what the CBN governor would say about the vice president choosing to have his surgery at one of the world class medical facilities that the apex bank helped to establish through lossits intervention facilities. Responding, Emefiele, while commending the vice president for patronising a Nigerian hospital, said CBN had intervened in the health sector, to support the sector to render services to the people. He said Osinbajo’s act was exemplary and proved that worldclass hospitals exist in the country. “First, let me seize this opportunity to wish His Excellency the vice-president well, and quick recovery after his successful surgery at Dutchess International Hospital here in Lagos. I thank the vice-president, because what he has done is to set an example to say that in Nigeria, you can go to a hospital and get treated no matter how highly placed that you are,” he said. He condemned the pervasiveness of educational and medical tourism, stating that “we need to do our best to ensure we stop medical and educational tourism and use the forex for other critical sectors of the economy.” “So, everything that needs to be done to improve the level of health care and education in Nigeria, we should all put our hands on deck to get this done. But I repeat your selfish interest of CBN here is that we need to stop medical and educational tourism in Nigeria,” he added. He noted that a combination of medical and educational tourism costs the country a total of $10 billion and asked all stakeholders to work together in bringing an end to it. As the CBN governor put it, “our interest in this is that it reduces medical tourism. Medical tourism today, in Nigeria, consumed nothing less than $10 billion. At least $10 billion is what we spend in a combination of medical tourism and educational tourism.” He disclosed that CBN had disbursed N4.44 billion to three healthcare projects under the HSIF, bringing the cumulative disbursements to N133.42 billion for 129 projects. These projects, he said, included 76 hospitals, 32 pharmaceuticals and 21 other healthcare services.

Conclusion

While the number of world class hospitals in the country may still be inadequate compared with the demand for their services, analysts believe that, given the amount of forex that the vicepresident’s decision to have his surgery in a Nigerian hospital saved the nation, especially at this difficulty time when the Russia- Ukraine war is disrupting capital flows, CBN’s healthcare intervention scheme is beginning to yield results.

