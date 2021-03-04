Healthcare delivery: Abiodun seeks stronger synergy between FG, Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for a stronger synergy between the federal and state governments particularly in the area of provision of quality healthcare services to the people. Abiodun made this call when the Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He noted that since the objective of government at the centre and the states was effective healthcare delivery to all Nigerians, there was the need for health institutions at both levels of government to complement each other.

He said: “There is lack of synergy between the state and the FMC. Last year when we had the first case of COVID-19 in our State, nobody knew COVID-19 for what it was but thank God our health team was able to rise to the occasion. “During that time, I felt something was missing. It began to appear as if there were some forms of competition which I wondered about. I would expect that our roles should be complementary as against that which is competitive. I hope that following this meeting, wewillbegintoseea difference in the relationship that exists between the state and the FMC.”

Like this: Like Loading...