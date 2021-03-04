News

Healthcare delivery: Abiodun seeks stronger synergy between FG, Ogun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for a stronger synergy between the federal and state governments particularly in the area of provision of quality healthcare services to the people. Abiodun made this call when the Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He noted that since the objective of government at the centre and the states was effective healthcare delivery to all Nigerians, there was the need for health institutions at both levels of government to complement each other.

He said: “There is lack of synergy between the state and the FMC. Last year when we had the first case of COVID-19 in our State, nobody knew COVID-19 for what it was but thank God our health team was able to rise to the occasion. “During that time, I felt something was missing. It began to appear as if there were some forms of competition which I wondered about. I would expect that our roles should be complementary as against that which is competitive. I hope that following this meeting, wewillbegintoseea difference in the relationship that exists between the state and the FMC.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How we spent 145,000 hours patrolling Nigeria’s waterways – Navy

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC), has said it has set record in maritime security as the first of five commands to spend a combined average of about 145 thousand hours patrolling Nigeria’s waterways. The out-gone Flag Officer Commanding the ENC, Rear Admiral David Adeniran disclosed this during a valedictory speech to mark his retirement at […]
News

Glo makes NIN registration easier with Appointment Manager

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to make it much easier and more convenient for members of the public to register for their National Identity Number (NIN), national telecommunication company, Globacom, has launched Appointment Manager, an app that helps them book for the registration online. Through the app, people desiring to register for NIN will be able to […]
News

FG inaugurates technical committee on PMS pricing framework

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework that is tasked with the mandate to modulate the price of petrol in the country.   Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who inaugurated the committee yesterday in Abuja, said it  was part of the continuation of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica