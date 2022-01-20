Healthcare providers plan new tariffs implementation from February 1

In order to provide quality care for clients under the private health insurance businesses, the Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) has announced a plan to increase its tariffs from February 1. The National President of HCPAN, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday, said the new tariffs has become necessary against the backdrop of astronomic rising costs of health goods and services matched against abysmally low reimbursement by the Health Management Organisations in private health insurance. According to him, the tariffs recently released by HCPAN to Health Management Organisations (HMOs) are the ‘Minimum’ acceptable to HCPAN across the country. “HCPAN Annual General Meeting held in 2020 released the reviewed tariffs, and they were matured for implementation,” Arigbabuwo said.

HCPAN comprises the private health sector where practitioners such as the Guild of Medical Directors, Guild of Medical Laboratory Scientist Directors, the Community Pharmacists, the Physiotherapists, Radiographers, Dental Surgeons, Radiologists, Nurses ( especially the Private Practitioners), etc.

