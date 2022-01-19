Healthcare providers plan new tariffs implementation from February 1

In order to provide quality care for clients under the private health insurance businesses, the Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) has announced a plan to increase its tariffs from February 1.

The National President of HCPAN, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday, said the new tariffs has become necessary against the backdrop of astronomic rising costs of health goods and services matched against abysmally low reimbursement by the Health Management Organisations in private health insurance.

According to him, the tariffs recently released by HCPAN to Health Management Organisations (HMOs) are the ‘Minimum’ acceptable to HCPAN across the country.

“HCPAN Annual General Meeting held in 2020 released the reviewed tariffs, and they were matured for implementation,” Arigbabuwo said.

HCPAN comprises the private health sector where practitioners such as the Guild of Medical Directors, Guild of Medical Laboratory Scientist Directors, the Community Pharmacists, the Physiotherapists, Radiographers, Dental Surgeons, Radiologists, Nurses ( especially the Private Practitioners), etc.

Arigbabuwo said that for fairness and to allow the HMOs further grace to renegotiate with their corporate clients, a one-year grace was given till December 7, 2021.

A Clarion call was recently made in an open letter to the Minister of Health that it was important to do an immediate review on the astronomical rise in the cost of health goods. He noted, for instance, that intravenous infusion being bought for between N650 and N800 while most HMOs will reimburse the provider facilities with between N250 and N350. Ditto with a lot of drugs and medicines too numerous to number or cite.

Noted that general inflationary trends are the norms of the abnormal now, the situation where in all other Sectors the cost of virtually all goods and services have gone up in several folds in the last 15 years but worse still in the last three years and indeed unbearable in the last quarter of 2021, no one has thought it normal or fair to review the reimbursement mechanism and valuation.

Arigbabuwo said members of HCPAN should be thought of as deserving review of their service reimbursement.

According to him, health insurance remains the international best practice in healthcare financing, noting that 76.6 per cent of total healthcare financing still remains out-of-pocket payments in Nigeria.

On his part, the National President, Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Dr. Raymond Kuti said that HCPAN was committed to giving quality healthcare to Nigerians.

Kuti said that quality healthcare was not cheap, thus the need to review tariffs to be commensurate with the care.

Similarly, the National President, Association of Nigeria Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP), Dr. Iyke Odo, said that HCPAN wants appropriate pricing of healthcare services.

Odo said that HCPAN members took an oath to protect lives and would ensure that patients were protected.

