News

Healthcare providers plan new tariffs implementation from February 1

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Healthcare providers plan new tariffs implementation from February 1

In order to provide quality care for clients under the private health insurance businesses, the Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) has announced a plan to increase its tariffs from February 1.

The National President of HCPAN, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday, said the new tariffs has become necessary against the backdrop of astronomic rising costs of health goods and services matched against abysmally low reimbursement by the Health Management Organisations in private health insurance.

According to him, the tariffs recently released by HCPAN to Health Management Organisations (HMOs) are the ‘Minimum’ acceptable to HCPAN across the country.

“HCPAN Annual General Meeting held in 2020 released the reviewed tariffs, and they were matured for implementation,” Arigbabuwo said.

HCPAN comprises the private health sector where practitioners such as the Guild of Medical Directors, Guild of Medical Laboratory Scientist Directors, the Community Pharmacists, the Physiotherapists, Radiographers, Dental Surgeons, Radiologists, Nurses ( especially the Private Practitioners), etc.

Arigbabuwo said that for fairness and to allow the HMOs further grace to renegotiate with their corporate clients, a one-year grace was given till December 7, 2021.

A Clarion call was recently made in an open letter to the Minister of Health that it was important to do an immediate review on the astronomical rise in the cost of health goods. He noted, for instance, that intravenous infusion being bought for between N650 and N800 while most HMOs will reimburse the provider facilities with between N250 and N350. Ditto with a lot of drugs and medicines too numerous to number or cite.

Noted that general inflationary trends are the norms of the abnormal now, the situation where in all other Sectors the cost of virtually all goods and services have gone up in several folds in the last 15 years but worse still in the last three years and indeed unbearable in the last quarter of 2021, no one has thought it normal or fair to review the reimbursement mechanism and valuation.

Arigbabuwo said members of HCPAN should be thought of as deserving review of their service reimbursement.

According to him, health insurance remains the international best practice in healthcare financing, noting that 76.6 per cent of total healthcare financing still remains out-of-pocket payments in Nigeria.

On his part, the National President, Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Dr. Raymond Kuti said that HCPAN was committed to giving quality healthcare to Nigerians.

Kuti said that quality healthcare was not cheap, thus the need to review tariffs to be commensurate with the care.

Similarly, the National President, Association of Nigeria Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP), Dr. Iyke Odo, said that HCPAN wants appropriate pricing of healthcare services.

Odo said that HCPAN members took an oath to protect lives and would ensure that patients were protected.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

$140,000: EFCC opposes Atiku son-in-law’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has urged Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a no-case motion filed by Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to a former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, currently standing trial on a 2-count charge of alleged […]
News Top Stories

CBN tackles Senate over remittance of operational surplus

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

FX: Why BDCs were shut out –Obiora The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday debunked allegations that it has been in default in terms of remittance of eighty percent (80%) of operational surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years. The apex bank said that contrary to the allegation, it had […]
News

Reps lament deplorable state of federal roads

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Federal Government yesterday assured the House of Representatives of its resolve to ensure adequate funding of major federal roads. ThePermanentSecretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Hassan Musa, gave the assurance in Abuja, while addressing Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara. He said the rehabilitation of the Gombe-Biu Highway will be approved by […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica