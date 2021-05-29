HealthPlus, BARE partner to improve skin care

HealthPlus Group company, CasaBella, has partnered with BARE, a specialist skin care tech platform, to provide innovative solutions for quality skin care, particularly for black men and women, through virtual consultations and accurate product matching to skin type and conditions. The partnership offers the two companies the opportunity to enable seamless analysis and diagnosis of skin conditions.

They will also focus on providing unrivalled service by leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Consultations in order to provide truly personalised skin care. Chief Transformation Officer of HealthPlus Group, Chidi Okoro, said: ‘We will build customised profiles to help our beauty advisors accurately navigate skin types, products, and plans for any skin condition.

This service will help customers take better care of their skin in a scientific and pocket-friendly manner’. While the Chief Executive Officer of BARE, Abimbola- Kofoworola Oladeji, said: “I am excited about this opportunity to provide our customers with the right skincare solutions quickly and at competitive prices. The recommendation and fulfillment service will kick off in Lagos, but we look forward to increasing capacity across the country, in a short period of time.”

