HealthPlus crisis: NASSI urges FG to intervene

The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ownership dispute between Health- Plus, a pharmaceutical retail concern and its equity investment partner, United Kingdom’s Alta Semper Capital. NASSI made the call in a statement signed by its Director-General, Ifeanyi C. Oputa.

According to the association, there was a need for the Federal Government to promote and protect business founded by Nigerians who, in spite of the country’s notoriously difficult business environment, have created thriving concerns.

While admitting that it is yet to have full details of the events leading to the announcement of the sack of Mrs. Olubukola George, as HealthPlus founder, as the company’s Chief Executive Officer by the foreign equity investment firm, NASSI said the Federal Government urgently needed to intervene in other controversial equity transactions involving Nigerian- owned businesses.

“We are not fully appraised of the facts and would thus not be drawn into aspects of this case, which Mrs. George is fully capable of defending. NASSI is, however, calling upon the Federal Government to intervene in this matter and indeed other questionable PE (private equity) transactions across Nigeria as a matter of urgency,” NASSI said in the statement.

