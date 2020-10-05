News

HealthPlus crisis: NASSI urges FG to intervene

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ownership dispute between Health- Plus, a pharmaceutical retail concern and its equity investment partner, United Kingdom’s Alta Semper Capital. NASSI made the call in a statement signed by its Director-General, Ifeanyi C. Oputa.

 

According to the association, there was a need for the Federal Government to promote and protect business founded by Nigerians who, in spite of the country’s notoriously difficult business environment, have created thriving concerns.

 

While admitting that it is yet to have full details of the events leading to the announcement of the sack of Mrs. Olubukola George, as HealthPlus founder, as the company’s Chief Executive Officer by the foreign equity investment firm, NASSI said the Federal Government urgently needed to intervene in other controversial equity transactions involving Nigerian- owned businesses.

 

“We are not fully appraised of the facts and would thus not be drawn into aspects of this case, which Mrs. George is fully capable of defending. NASSI is, however, calling upon the Federal Government to intervene in this matter and indeed other questionable PE (private equity) transactions across Nigeria as a matter of urgency,” NASSI said in the statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Recruitment: Police screen 70 applicants in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

No fewer than 70 applicants from Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas have so far been screened at the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.   News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 3,000 candidates, who applied for the position of Constable from Anambra, were to undergo screening which commenced on Monday in Awka, the […]
News

Court upholds de-registration of DPP, RAP

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday upheld the de-registration of both Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, and Reform and Advancement Party, RAP, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The court consequently affirmed the power of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to de-register political parties that failed to meet the requirements contained in […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Amaechi to NASS: Stop probing FG loans, probe corruption

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Lai Moh’d applauds FG for judicious use of loans     The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to stop probing Federal Government loans, and rather redirect attention on investigating corruption in the system. This was as Amaechi appealed to the nation’s apex legislative assembly to allow the Executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: