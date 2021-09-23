Health

HealthPlus launches digital ePharmacy, creates access to telemedicine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

HealthPlus Limited, the largest and fastest-growing pharmacy chain across West Africa is set to revolutionise the pharmaceutical industry with the launch of Nigeria’s first ever e-Pharmacy. Nigerians can also now access a pharmacist instantly at a click.

Through the digitisation of the Pharmacy and retail services, HealthPlus will now be transformed into a fully automated one-stop shop for Pharmacy Services Telemedicine Services Laboratory Services and, Beauty Consultation Services. From the fully automated and interactive website, Nigerians can now access all the pharmacy services and consult a doctor right from the comfort of their homes or a click from their mobile phones. HealthPlus ePharmacy service is offering its customers a 40 per cent discount on selected items, as a special introductory gesture. According to Chidi Okoro, Chief Transformation Officer of HealthPlus Nigeria Limited, “we noticed a significant surge in online Pharmacy orders, and many customers organically resort to purchasing medicines online and getting them delivered at home.

It is now considered not just the more convenient option, but the safer option as well.” HealthPlus’ first-ever ePharmacy is in response to this shift and give Nigerians quicker access to the country’s best pharmaceutical care. HealthPlus’ ePharmacy aims to deliver a user-friendly, all-inclusive online experience, that provides access to professional health care services using any device.

HealthPlus ePharmacy is truly a ‘one-stop shop’ experience for health care services including telemedicine and laboratory services in partnership with healthcare providers such as MeCure. In explaining the specialist nature of the ePharmacy platform, Chief Transformation Officer, Chidi Okoro also remarked that “our intention is to become the leading point of care for medicine use review, prescriptions management and pharmacist consultation services, by providing seamless end to end user experience.

We will also be constantly updating our content with helpful information, articles, blogs, newsletters and company announcements.” Amongst the new features, such as the “Speak To A Pharmacist” chat button on the site, the ePharmacy platform is interactive and gives better access to foster improved communication with our patients and customers.

‘ Afsane Jetha, CEO of Alta Semper Capital LLP, HealthPlus’s private equity investment partner, believes that this is another great stride in improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria by providing access to highquality yet affordable medical and beauty supplies through a new and innovative platform. “We remain strongly committed to supporting the company strategically and financially in the years to come,” she assured.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

SFH, Oyo provide 4,106 adolescents with SRH services during lockdown

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Society for Family Health (SFH) has partnered with the Oyo State Government, to provide 4, 106 adolescent girls in Akinyele and Ibadan North East Local Government Areas with sexual reproductive health (SRH) services. Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care […]
Health

US state to residents: Take COVID-19 vaccine win $1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US state of Ohio will award cash prizes of $1m (£710,000) to five recipients of Covid-19 vaccines as part of a lottery launched to boost flagging up-take of jabs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said only adult residents who had had a vaccine would be eligible for the draw, reports the BBC. The first […]
Health

High therapeutic values in cocoyam

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school and became ‘educated’. The result is that we lost interest in our local food and developed a taste for processed foods. When you buy, and eat such processed food, you are regarded as ‘educated’ and ‘high class’. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica