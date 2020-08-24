News

Healthy diet can lower prostate cancer risk –Study

Researchers in Canada have said that a new study has shown a definitive link between diet and the development of prostate cancer.

 

According to their findings published in a ‘Science Magazine,’ diet was a major risk factor for prostate cancer just as it was for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Lead researcher, Karine Trudeau, data from a previous study had confirmed this development.

 

Trudeau divided her analysis into three dietary profiles; those who followed a healthy, plantbased diet; those who ate a  typical Western diet with meat and alcohol; and men who ate a Western diet that was rich in pasta, desserts, and sugary beverages.

 

The researchers found a strong link between the men who ate a healthy diet and reduced risk of prostate cancer. On the other hand, the ‘Newsmax’ reported that there was compelling evidence that men who ate a diet loaded with sugary sweets and carbohydrates not only had a higher risk of developing prostate cancer, but they seemed to develop more aggressive forms of the disease.

 

‘Newsmax’ reported that prostate cancer was the most common nonskin cancer in America. In the United States, one out of every nine men would be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Trudeau said her research showed that overall diet was important to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

 

“It’s not easy to isolate the effect of a single nutrient,” she explained. “For example, foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, promote iron absorption. Calcium is often found in dairy products, which also contain vitamin D. Our more targeted approach takes this synergy into account to produce more meaningful results. Rather than counting on one miracle food, people should look at their overall diet.”

