Healthy life expectancy in Africa rises by 10 years

Healthy life expectancy in the African region has increased on average by 10 years per person between 2000 and 2019, a World Health Organisation (WHO) assessment report has said. This rise is greater than in any other region of the world during the same period. The report also noted that the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could threaten these huge gains.

These were disclosed at a press conference presided by Dr. Lindiwe Makubalo, Assistant Director, WHO Regional Office for Africa, was joined by Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Julio Frenk Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and Mr Moses Kitele, the Director of Planning, Ministry of Health, Botswana. The Tracking Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the WHO African Region 2022 report shows that healthy life expectancy – or the number of years an individual is in a good state of health – increased to 56 years in 2019, compared with 46 in 2000. While still well below the global average of 64, over the same period, global healthy life expectancy increased by only five years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...