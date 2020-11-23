Healthy sleep habits can lower risk of heart failure

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) said adults with the healthiest sleep patterns had a 42 per cent lower risk of heart failure regardless of other risk factors compared to adults with unhealthy sleep patterns.

These are the findings of a new research published yesterday in ‘Circulation,’ a flagship journal of the American Heart Association (AHA). A Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Obesity Research Center at Tulane University in New Orleans, U.S., Lu Qi, M.D., Ph.D. who is the corresponding author of the study, said: “Our findings highlight the importance of improving overall sleep patterns to help prevent heart failure.”

The researchers described healthy sleep patterns as rising in the morning, sleeping seven to eight hours a day and having no frequent insomnia, snoring or excessive daytime sleepiness. Emerging evidence indicates sleep problems may play a role in the development of heart failure, reported the ‘Science Daily’.

Heart failure is a chronic medical condition in which the heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. Heart failure can occur if the heart cannot pump (systolic) or fill (diastolic) adequately.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, swollen legs and rapid heartbeat. This observational study examined the relationship between healthy sleep patterns and heart failure and included data on 408,802 United Kingdom (UK) Biobank participants, ages 37 to 73 at the time of recruitment (2006-2010).

Incidence of heart failure was collected until April 1, 2019. Researchers recorded 5,221 cases of heart failure during a median follow-up of 10 years. Researchers analysed sleep quality as well as overall sleep patterns.

The measres of sleep quality included sleep duration, insomnia and snoring and other sleep-related features, such as whether the participant was an early bird or night owl and if they had any daytime sleepiness (likely to unintentionally doze off or fall asleep during the daytime

