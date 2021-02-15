News

Heart failure cases on the rise globally – Scientists

Scientists have raised the alarm over rising cases of heart failure globally, saying a surge of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, smoking, and other unhealthy lifestyles were among factors driving the trend in low and middle income countries including Nigeria.

 

According to the findings of their study published yesterday in the ‘European Journal of Preventive Cardiology,’ the number of patients with heart failure worldwide nearly doubled from 33.5 million in 1990 to 64.3 million in 2017.

 

Study author Dr. Nicola Bragazzi of York University, Toronto, Canada, said, “Our study challenges the common view that heart disease is fully under control.

 

“Despite progress and achievements, the global burden imposed by heart failure is significantly growing.” The analysis used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study to examine the burden and causes of heart failure from 1990 to 2017 in 195 countries and territories.

The age-standardised prevalence rate showed a slow downward trend, suggesting that population ageing and growth are responsible for most of the increase in prevalence, reported the ‘Science Daily’.

 

The study revealed major differences between regions of the world. The researchers used the socio-demographic index (SDI) to categorise the 195 countries and territories into five groups according to development status: low, low-middle, middle, highmiddle, and high SDI.

