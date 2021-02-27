Sports

Heartbroken Rivers must rise against Akwa United

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

After suffering a back-to-back defeat both in the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rivers United will be hoping to bounce back with a good result against Akwa United in Uyo this weekend. Enyimba defeated the Port Harcourtbased side in the Confederation Cup before another defeat against Warri Wolves in the NPFL.

Akwa United will be full of confidence when they welcome Rivers United to Uyo after securing a valuable one point against Enyimba at the Aba Township Stadium this weekend. Despite starting the season slowly, Abia Warriors has finally turned the table around as the Imama Amapakabo-led team are now off the relegation zone after 12 matches played in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

It took a last minute goal for Kwara United to deny the Warriors the maximum three points during the midweek games and with Abia playing at home this weekend against Wikki Tourist, the team will be hoping to get another victory at home. Abia Warriors already secured seven points in their last three games, results that pushed them to 15th on the table. It was a disappointing result for eighttime NPFL winners, Enyimba, after allowing Akwa United to get a point in Aba on Wednesday.

They will however be facing another tricky game as they travel away to the far North as the guests of Jigawa Golden Stars. MFM returned to winning ways at home last weekend and they will be playing another game at their Agege Soccer Temple home on Sunday against Nasarawa United while it will be a home game for FC IfeanyiUbah against Plateau United. It’s a home game for Lobi Stars against Katsina United as bottom of the table team, Adamawa United, will be travelling to Akure to keep a date with Sunshine Stars same as Dakkada, the Akwa Ibom team will be the host of Kano Pillars. Other matches will be a game between Rangers and Heartland in Enugu as Warri Wolves travel to Ilorin for an away game against Kwara United.

Our Reporters

Sports

Diego Costa tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

*France goalkeeper, Mandanda, also positive Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, Atletico Madrid have announced. The Spanish side conducted pre-season tests on players not on international duty, but Costa and team-mate Santiago Arias were also excluded having already tested positive during their holidays, reports Sky Sports. Atletico said the […]
Sports

Ministerial Task Force: Why we demolished illegal structures at National Stadium – Nesiama

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says exercise continues today   Business activities to be restricted   Five-star hotel to be built at complex   The Co-Chairman of the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the rebuilding of the National Stadium, Surulere, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd), has revealed reasons why the committee decided to demolish […]
Sports

Rivers Utd clears outstanding liabilities owed former player

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of Rivers United Football Club has cleared all outstanding liabilities owed its former player, Samuel Akurugu, which the indebtedness prompted a three-window transfer ban by the world football governing body, FIFA. Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this when he received the chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, […]

