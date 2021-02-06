Sports

Heartland sinking, coach Ilechukwu cries out

Heartland FC head Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has called on the club’s management to look into the problems of the team, before it’s too late. Ilechukwu made the plea immediately after Heartland’s 1-1 draw against FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Thursday.

Adachi Emmanuel gave Heartland the lead from the spot on the 31st minute but Igboeli Chinemerem’s header four minutes from time ensured FC Ifeanyi Ubah snatch a point and put an end to their 16 straight away defeat.

The result left Heartland 18th on the log with just 7 points from possible 18. While answering questions on why the team’s struggles, Ilechukwu said there are many challenges and insists it is time the fans know what the players and the technical crew are passing through.

‘It’s football, but it’s painful what is happening at the club. Most time we runaway from media because we want to maintain calmness, but this is the third game in a roll that we concede a late goal,’ said the Coach.

“I know the fans are not happy, but we must take it in good fate and move, However I’m calling on the Governor of this state Hope Uzodinma to look into this team, we have a lot of challenges and I know if he understands what we are going through, he will come to our rescue to make sure this team will not go down.

“We don’t have accommodation, for the past one year, they haven’t paid for my accommodation, sometimes we come back from training and we stay outside because there is no accommodation for players.

“We also got FIFA ban for terminating contracts unlawfully and the players we are supposed to sign have joined other teams. We just get few players from the grassroots because we can’t register new ones. “They are owing me five-month salary and sign on fee of 1.5 million naira. If I have my way, I will just step aside from the team and I believe it is time to talk and inform our fans what we are passing through. ” This team didn’t have pre-season, no camping and how can we know the players?, I’ve been begging but no one came to our rescue.”

