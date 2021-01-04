Heartland suffer another loss as NPFL enters Week Two

Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday suffered another loss in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League making it the second over one week. The 2020/2021 NPFL season kicked off on December 27, 2020, with Heartland suffering a 3-2 loss against Katsina United while also succumbing to a 2-1 home loss against Nasarawa United yesterday (Sunday). The victory by Nasarawa was their second of the young season as they joined Rivers United as the only team winning away from home at the weekend.

Rivers United defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 in their game at the weekend at the Aba Township Stadium, the home ground of the Warriors, despite playing with 10 men, with MFM of Lagos losing 1-0 away to Lobi Stars.

Dakkada FC secured their first win of the second season with a 2-1 defeat of Jigawa Golden Stars while Enugu Rangers beat Akwa United 1-0. Kano Pillars were the winner against Katsina United, winning the game 2-0 with Warri Wolves also beating Adamawa United 1-0. Sunshine Stars also defeated IfeanyiUbah 1-0.

