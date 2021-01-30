Sports

Heartland’s midfielder, Nnoshiri: I’m not shy to face challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season stats show that Heartland FC’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Akwa United on Sunday was the first time a team would come from a half time deficit to win a game. At the centre of the crucial turnaround for the Naze Millionaires was young midfielder Samuel Nnoshiri who is fast growing into an indispensable figure in the squad.

Nnoshiri it was who scored the equalising goal from the penalty spot before centre back Nduka Eze completed the comeback with an 80th minute winner. Nnoshiri, 19, made his full Heartland debut on January 16, 2019 and has grown in leaps and bounds since scoring his first goal for the team four days later, in an away win over Nasarawa United. When the time came for Heartland’s players to show their character, it was this lad, the youngest player on the pitch for Heartland that took up the gauntlet, knowing what consequences could come should he fail in the task. www.npfl.ng asked Nnoshiri if taking the equalising penalty was a mark of the trust he has earned from his senior colleagues?

“It’s not just that my teammates trust me but you know we were chasing an equaliser and many of them were scared, maybe not to miss but I took the responsibility within me and I knew I was going to score,” replied the left-footed attacking midfielder. “I also knew if I didn’t score, the blame would be on me so I had to be very careful but I knew I would score.

“I’m not scared of taking such responsibilities because it is part of the game. I don’t have to be scared of such situations because I can always meet it in other places,” added the homegrown player.

Nasarawa United also joined Heartland in being the only sides to have come from a half time deficit to win a game with their own win at Warri Wolves also on Sunday. Despite that no team had done it this season at that point, Nnoshiri says he was fully confident that his side would turn the game around despite a lacklustre first half display in Owerri. “I had the belief that we would come back to win the game in the second half because the way the coach had spoken to us in the dressing room.

I knew we were going to make it in the second half. “The coach emphasised on our pressing and told us not to bother about the one goal we were trailing with. He also tried to motivate us that this is a game we will win and we believed,” Nnoshiri added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nigerian ex-boxer Ibeabuchi released from US prison after 20 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former boxing champion Ike Ibeabuchi has been released from a US prison after serving jail time for 20 years. Fondly called The President, Ibeabuchi is a former WBC International Heavyweight Champion. Ibeabuchi was arrested in Las Vegas on July 22, 1999 for allegedly attempting sexual assault on a 21-year-old stripper who told police that Ibeabuchi […]
Sports

Osimhen shines in Serie A debut for Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Charles Ogundiya   It was a good start for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for Napoli in the Italian Serie A after making an assist in his club’s 2-0 victory over Parma.   With the game goalless after the first 45 minutes, the Partenopei’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, introduced the former Lille of France star in […]
Sports

Super Eagles to resume AFCON qualifiers Nov, World Cup in May 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  International football activities are set to begin in three months following a directive by CAF. The international programme opens with the delayed Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which stopped after Match Day 2. The Match day 3 and 4 were slated for the last week of March. They could not hold owing to global […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica