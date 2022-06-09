News

HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS TO MY DISTINGUISHED LEADER, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU

Lagos State gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. AbdulAhmed Olorunfemi Mustapha felicitates with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded All Progressives Congress presidential primary elections.

The victory is a victory for democracy and a victory for the Nigerian state. This is indeed the beginning of a journey for a better and working Nigeria.

Asiwaju is an exemplary leader whose leadership cuts across every nook and cranny of this country. His leadership has birthed many National leaders that have taken the centre stage in the federation.

I rejoice with the APC Presidential Candidate, as a patriot and political leader who has contributed so much to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

I also rejoice with family, friends, and political associates of Asiwaju and pray that God in His infinite mercies will grant him long life, good health and more wisdom to continue the quest for a better Nigeria.

Let me conclude by appreciating the party leaders for their commitment towards National interests as we work together to attain Victory come 2023.

Abdulahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha
Governorship Aspirant, Lagos State
08/06/22

 

Our Reporters

