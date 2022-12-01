Metro & Crime

Heated argument at Osun Tribunal as INEC produces illegible documents as Adeleke’s certificates

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

There was a heated argument at the sitting of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) produced illegible documents as the Secondary School Certificate and Testimonial of the newly sworn-in Governor of the State, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is just as the tribunal threatened to invoke its Coercive Power on INEC if it fails to produce clear and legible documents on Saturday, December 3.

The tribunal during its last sitting had ordered the Chief National Electoral Commissioner of INEC to produce Adeleke’s Nomination Form and credentials used in the Osun 2018 governorship election.

The order followed the failure of the electoral body to comply with the first order to produce the documents on the ground that it was not in the custody of the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner who was subpoenaed to produce the same.

At the resumed hearing of the petition on Thursday, one Mrs Joan Arams, who represented INEC, produced the said documents.

While perusing the documents, Counsel to Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and the APC, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) informed the tribunal that the pages containing the Secondary School Certificate and Testimonial of Adeleke were not legible.

 

