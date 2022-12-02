News

Heated argument at tribunal as INEC produces illegible documents as Adeleke’s certificates

There was a hot argument at the sitting of the Election Petitions Tribunal in Osogbo yesterday when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) produced illegible documents as the secondary school certificate and testimonial of the new Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. This is just as the tribunal threatened to invoke its Coercive Power on INEC if it fails to produce clear and legible documents on December 3. The tribunal during its last sitting ordered INEC’s Chief National Electoral Commissioner to produce the Nomination Form and credentials Adeleke used for the 2018 governorship election.

The order followed the failure of the electoral body to comply with the first order to produce the documents on the ground that it was not in the custody of the Resident Electoral Commissioner who was subpoenaed to produce the same. At the resumed hearing of the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the July 16 governorship poll Gboyega Oyetola (the immediate past governor) yesterday, one Mrs Joan Arams, who represented INEC produced the said documents. Oyetola and his party are challenging Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s victory in the election. While perusing the documents, Oyetola and the APC’s Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) informed the tribunal that the pages containing the governor’s secondary school certificate and testimonial were not legible.

 

