Heavily armed DSS operatives take over Sheik’s mosque, house in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Following the decision of the Kano State government to bar Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara from preaching, praying in his mosque and other Islamic activities, the Department of State Services (DSS) has drafted armed personnel to the area to ensure no law is broken.

The state government has prohibited Sheikh Kabara from preaching in the state on the grounds that his mode of teachings are too violent and inciting.

The DSS took the measure, according to sources, in order to prevent the Sheikh’s followers from protesting or any breach of the peace.

The government, according to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, took the decision to bar Abduljabar at a recent Executive Council meeting.

The commissioner also announced that all seminaries run by the clergyman would be shut down pending investigation by security agencies.

Malam Garba further stated that the council has directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing of such enflaming preachings, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquility in the state.

The commissioner also revealed security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against any person or group found flouting the order.

Heavy armed DSS personnel were seen at strategic locations around the Sheikh’s places of worship to ensure peace.

