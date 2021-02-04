Metro & Crime

Heavily armed DSS operatives take over Sheik’s mosque, house in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Following the decision of the Kano State government to bar Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara from preaching, praying in his mosque and other Islamic activities, the Department of State Services (DSS) has drafted armed personnel to the area to ensure no law is broken.
The state government has prohibited Sheikh Kabara from preaching in the state on the grounds that his mode of teachings are too violent and inciting.
The DSS took the measure, according to sources, in order to prevent the Sheikh’s followers from protesting or any breach of the peace.
The government, according to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, took the decision to bar Abduljabar at a recent Executive Council meeting.
The commissioner also announced that all seminaries run by the clergyman would be shut down pending investigation by security agencies.
Malam Garba further stated that the council has directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing of such enflaming preachings, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquility in the state.
The commissioner also revealed security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against any person or group found flouting the order.
Heavy armed DSS personnel were seen at strategic locations around the Sheikh’s places of worship to ensure peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Serial killer’s escape: Oyo Assembly, NUJ task CP on prompt re-arrest of Sodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Pressures have continued to mount on Mr Joe Enwonwu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to effect the re-arrest of Sunday Sodipe, the serial killer that escaped from the police custody, as the State House of Assembly and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have asked that the mystery be unraveled urgently. […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums invade Dogara’s house, steal tricycles, furniture, electronics

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Military arrests 123 looters in Jos   Thugs yesterday broke into the residence of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in Jos, Plateau State.   This was as the Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau State, arrested 123 suspects for vandalising and looting items from private […]

Sunday Shodipe
Metro & Crime

How I escaped from Mokola Police Station, re-arrested Shodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The prime suspect in the serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe, Sunday revealed how he escaped from Mokola Police Station in Ibadan, saying that he climbed the station’s borehole pole to scale the fence. The 19-year-old escaped from lawful custody few days after he was arrested, paraded and arraigned for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica