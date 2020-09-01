Heavy data users to enjoy enhanced value on Glo network

Grandmasters of data, Globacom, has moved to address the needs of heavy data subscribers for reliable and affordable internet service with the introduction of Glo Mega Data Plans.

The company, in a statement released in Lagos yesterday, said the new plans were meant for Home Broadband users such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and SME customers as well as high end customers who had the need for higher data benefits with longer validity periods.

The Glo Mega Data plans started from N30,000 all the way to N100,000, while validity ranges from 30 days to one year.

“With the COVID-19 situation, millions of people rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions, hold meetings, seminars, religious worship, among other activities. We have introduced this package to cater to such heavy data users”, Globacom said.

A breakdown of the offer showed that the N30,000 plan would give subscribers 225GB with a validity of 30 days, while the N36,000 plan would give 300GB with 30 days’ validity.

The N50,000 plan was with 425GB and would be valid for 90 days, just as a subscriber who opts for the N60,000 pack would get 525GB of data valid for 120 days.

