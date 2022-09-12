Metro & Crime

Heavy Downpour: Ekiti residents lament flooding, count losses

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Some residents in Ekiti State Monday suffered unpleasant experiences as a result of flooding fast tracked by the torrential downpour which occured in certain areas of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The rain, which started on  Sunday night, lasted six hours.  The victims  counted their losses in areas like Oshodi, Ilupeju Avenue, Ureje, Ita Eku, and Temidire Eminrin, a suburb of Ado Ekiti metropolis located along the Federal Polytechnic Road.

The incident was very bad for the residents of Temidire Emirin community, as the Ureje River swelled and overflowed its banks, thereby prevented students, civil servants and artisans from going to school and places of work on Monday.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

