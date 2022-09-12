Heavy Downpour: Ekiti residents lament flooding, count losses

Some residents in Ekiti State Monday suffered unpleasant experiences as a result of flooding fast tracked by the torrential downpour which occured in certain areas of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The rain, which started on Sunday night, lasted six hours. The victims counted their losses in areas like Oshodi, Ilupeju Avenue, Ureje, Ita Eku, and Temidire Eminrin, a suburb of Ado Ekiti metropolis located along the Federal Polytechnic Road.

The incident was very bad for the residents of Temidire Emirin community, as the Ureje River swelled and overflowed its banks, thereby prevented students, civil servants and artisans from going to school and places of work on Monday.

