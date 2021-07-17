Heavy flood hits Jalingo, submerges over 100 houses 

Ben Adaji Jalingo

Heavy flood has submerged over 100 houses while properties worth millions of naira were washed away in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital following early morning downpour on Saturday.

About 40 residents, who were trapped in their houses as a result of the flood, were, however, rescued.

Our correspondent, who went round Jalingo, reports that houses by the banks of River Mayogwoi and Lamurde were submerged.

An official of the Red Cross, who did not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent at the Mayoqwoi Bridge that the flood was caused by blockage of drainages in the town.

He said officials and staff of the Red Cross had been drafted to the affected areas for rescue operations, adding that no loss of live was recorded as at the time of this report.

The heavy downpour, which started in Jalingo at about 11 p.m. Thursday night, lasted for over five hours.

