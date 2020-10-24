News

Heavy protests in Benue as youths block highway

Exactly one week ago after thousands of youths in Benue State joined the nationwide EndSARS protest, dozens of youths alleged to supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)on Thursday, blocked the deplorable Ihugh-TseMker highway, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the federal roads in the state.

 

 

The youth who started the protest in the early hours of that day, caused serious gridlock as some commercial and other vehicle owners were held hostage for over five hours.

 

 

The youths who carried placards with different inscriptions, vowed not to open the highway, despite pleas by some philanthropists to open the road for passengers to go through.

 

 

One of the protesters who pleaded anonymity told Saturday Telegraph that the road has become a death trap, adding that several lives had been lost on the road.

He said: “The road has been abandoned by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) even though it had several times been included  in the federal government’s budget as one of the roads to be reconstructed.

 

 

“As a result of this, we are calling on President Mohammadu Buhari to come to our rescue by fixing not just the Ihugh-TseMker road, but other federal roads in the state.”

 

 

The protest came after Governor Samuel Ortom and former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, lamented over the deplorable condition of federal government roads in the state and appealed to the central government to stand up for the challenge

