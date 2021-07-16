Heavy security at Gani Fawehinmi Park over planned Yoruba Nation rally

At the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the state’s Ojota region, Yoruba nation agitators and operatives of the Lagos State Police Command are set to clash today.

According to reports, security officers are in their high numbers at the proposed location of separatist agitators’ Yoruba nation event.

Remember that the protestors held a rally at the park on July 3, despite police warnings. The Command claimed one life while arresting and detaining a large number of others.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Lagos State Police Commissioner promised to thwart plans by a non-governmental organisation, Yoruba Appraisal Forum, to hold another rally at the same park today, saying that “the Command will not tolerate any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Lagos State.”

“The Command strongly warns against any rally or mass gathering in any part of Lagos State, as such will be tantamount to jeopardising the security system of the state at this moment and expose the participants of the proposed rally and innocent people of Lagos State to avoidable security infraction, traffic problem, health hazard and other social/economic vices.

“The Police and other security agencies in the state have been on red alert to prevent any unlawful rally and lawlessness in any part of the state, while parentS and guardians are urged to warn their children and wards not to involve themselves in any such activity which may portend danger to the state,” he had said.

No Yoruba nation agitator has been seen at the venue as of 11:40 when our correspondent filed this report while vehicular movement and business activities continue uninterrupted along the axis.

