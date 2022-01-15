Metro & Crime

Heavy shooting as unknown gunmen attack Imo police station

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Heaving shootings were reported Friday night at as unknown gunmen attacked the Mgbidi Police Station in Imo State.

Statement from the Imi Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO CSP Michael Abattam on Saturday said the hoodlums were, however, repelled.

The statement said the gunmen, who operated in white Hilux, struck at about 8:45 pm.

“The Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white hilux vehicle

“They reportedly shot sporadically, attempting to gain entrance into the station ‘but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally’.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them. However, in the course of the attack a police Inspector lost his life, while another, sustained minor bullet injury on his hand.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.”

Abattam attributed the successful defence put up by the police at Mgbidi to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the command under the watch of the indefatigable Commissioner of police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, to checkmate all criminals activities within the state especially attacks on police stations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pensioners block entry point into Calabar over 7 month’s arrears

Posted on Author Clement James,

Pensioners in their hundreds on Monday complicated security matters in Cross River State as they blocked the only entry point into the state capital, Calabar, over alleged non-payment of pension to them for the past seven months. As early as 8 am, the pensioners, mostly old people from all the 18 local government areas of […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged diversion of N300m Kwara LGs’ funds: Probe panel begins sitting

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Retired Justice Mathew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion of N300 million monthly from local government funds in Kwara State has begun sitting in Ilorin, the state capital. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had penultimate Tuesday inaugurated the panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that his administration was diverting N300m of Local government funds […]
Metro & Crime

Operation Whirl-Stroke Commander, Brig. Gen. Apere, dead

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Force Commander of the Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Brigadier General Clement Apere has died.   Brigadier General Apere died barely seven months after he took over commanding role of OPWS from his predecessor, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who is now the Director of Training and Operation, Defence Headquarters, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica