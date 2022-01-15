Heavy shooting as unknown gunmen attack Imo police station

Heaving shootings were reported Friday night at as unknown gunmen attacked the Mgbidi Police Station in Imo State.

Statement from the Imi Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO CSP Michael Abattam on Saturday said the hoodlums were, however, repelled.

The statement said the gunmen, who operated in white Hilux, struck at about 8:45 pm.

“The Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white hilux vehicle

“They reportedly shot sporadically, attempting to gain entrance into the station ‘but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally’.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them. However, in the course of the attack a police Inspector lost his life, while another, sustained minor bullet injury on his hand.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.”

Abattam attributed the successful defence put up by the police at Mgbidi to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the command under the watch of the indefatigable Commissioner of police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, to checkmate all criminals activities within the state especially attacks on police stations.

