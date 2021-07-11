Hebrews and Toy’s bridal sartorial showoff

Nigerian designers, Christiana Hebrews and FemyToys themed up and put in their best creativity to present these extravagant brides and grooms pieces titled H.A.T Weddings.

The grooms menswear were designed by Adeyemi Femi the brain behind FemyToys fashion brand while the bridal is created by Adeshina Christiana founder of Christiana Hebrews brand.

These pieces is a real showoff of how advanced Nigerian designers in bringing dream weddings to realty through outfits.

The collection is a full dose of gorgeous and savvy with popular singer of the controversial song ‘Thunder Fire you’, Ric Hassani leading the models.

According to the designers, the pieces come from deep down their heart. “We bring-forth masterpieces of ART called HAT. Ladies and gentlemen; we present you HEBREWS AND TOYS. A bridal; sartorial and traditional collaborative showoff.”

“In this display of cosmic visualization of the dressmaker’s soul, my mind is screaming to be worn; an attempt to clothe the timeless-man with my imagination,” says FemyToys “I tapped into another realm of creativity to birth smart, functional and culture-inclined pieces made of plain/floral jacquard fabrics, cashmere, velvet and aso-ofi,” says Hebrews.

This ceremonial showoff of spousal aesthetics is a call to the modern bride with flair for the extravagant. One who’s bold to serve ravishing pieces representing both immense power and beauty. With this presentation, we explore the magnificence of details and measured opulence.

The all round seasonal collection, HAT Weddings by Christiana Hebrews and FemyToys is aimed at promoting collaborations amongst fashion creatives and projecting an array of clothing ideas for the potential bride and groom

