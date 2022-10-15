HEDA calls on FG to be proactive against flooding

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), a non government, non partisan, human right organisation has called on Nigeria government to be very sensitive and proactive towards the plight of its citizens as flooding has continued to cause havoc on people.

HEDA made this call weekend, during a road-walk by the organisation as they embarked on an environmental awareness and advocacy drive as a measure to attract authorities attention to correct the devastating effects of the global warming and climate change.

The road show titled “African Climate Caravan: People, Climate and Justice was carried in Lagos to identify with the ongoing COP27, Egypt environmental drive programme that will kick off on November 16, 2022. Placard-carrying HEDA members took positions at the ever busy Maryland junction with inscriptions that read “Demand Climate Justice Today,” Trees are The Lungs of the Earth,” “Reuse, Reduce Waste, Recycle,” among others.

Heda’s Executive Secretary, Sulaimon arigbabu, while speaking to journalists at the show disclosed that the advocacy drive became necessary as Nigerians are suffering untold hardship as a result of torrent rains and its attending devastations.

He said, “This is the African climate caravan. This is going on in many African countries simultaneously. We are raising awareness, mobilizing the continent towards cop27 in Egypt 16 to 18 November 2022. We are doing it to raise awareness for African issues especially climate change.

“Africa needs and deserves climate justice. Across the continent, the horn of Africa is drought for some years now. People are suffering, animals are dying. Farms are failing. Nigeria is under flooding now due to intense rain and failure of water in dams and rivers that have broken their banks. So many farms in Nigeria are currently under water. We have lost people.”

Speaking further, he noted that Africa need funds to meet up with the obligations under the NDC Paris agreement, adding that the people who should provide the fund for adaptation must fulfill their pledges. “We need to make trade just and fair. Not that you will buy a crude oil, cocoa and almost all product that comes from Africa for ridicules amount and return it at exorbitant amount. Even the telecommunication requires a critical rethink. Most Africans are not connected.

This is not justice. Africa deserves climate justice. We want the justice now.” He said.

He called on the government of Nigeria to show concern and also act proactively. “Government of Nigeria should give us climate justice, we have our rivers that have not being dredged. We have poor inland water management system.

Our dams are poorly managed. The flood that is ravaging the country now was earlier predicted by NIMET since February 2022. It was also predicted by another hydrological services, yet state government and actors did not do the right thing.

It is not enough to tell people that there would be flooding but you also need to help them to avert such. Most prominent farmers in the land have lost their farm produce. This may cause food shortage by the year ahead.

Corruption is one of the biggest problems in Africa and we must stand up against it. We must insist on changing the system that allows corrupt leaders to emerge. These leaders cut across spheres of our society including schools. Misappropriating resources at any level is corruption,” concluded.

