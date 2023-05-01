News

HEDA Petitions ICPC Over Alleged Employment Fraud In Fed Civil Service

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

T he Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) Chairman Bolaji Owasanoye over the allegation that the Federal Civil Service Commission employed some workers with fake employment letters.

The organisation asked the ICPC to investigate and prosecute everyone involved in the alleged issuance of fake letters of employment. HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement yesterday claimed that the Federal Government discovered and sacked 23 workers with fake letters of employment.

He expressed HEDA’s disappointment that the Federal Civil Service Commission has not made its investigations known to the public. Suraju said the discovery of fake employment letters was made by a worker in the Ministry of Works and Housing Richard Oghenerhoro, who reported the presence of ghost workers in the ministry.

He added that the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola set up a committee to investigate the allegations, and the committee found the allegations to be true.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Bello: APC’ll win Edo, Ondo, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Obaseki exit painful     K ogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured Nigerians that the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) would win the oncoming governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and other states with staggered elections.     The Kogi State governor, who spoke with newsmen after a meeting with the Chief of […]
News

Barack Obama’s grandmother, Mama Sarah, Dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, the grandmother of former US President Barrack Obama, is dead. According to ‘Nairobi News’, her demise was confirmed by her daughter, Marsat Obama, who said her mother died at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kisumu at 4.45am on Monday. She had been admitted to the hospital on […]
News

Fuel increase: FG not irresponsible, unamenable to social dialogue – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Following the purported increase in petrol pump price, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has warned harbingers of false information to desist from portraying the Federal Government as cruel, irresponsible and unamenable to social dialogue. Ngige in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said government would not increase the price regime of petroleum […]

Leave a Comment