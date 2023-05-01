HEDA Petitions ICPC Over Alleged Employment Fraud In Fed Civil Service

T he Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) Chairman Bolaji Owasanoye over the allegation that the Federal Civil Service Commission employed some workers with fake employment letters.

The organisation asked the ICPC to investigate and prosecute everyone involved in the alleged issuance of fake letters of employment. HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement yesterday claimed that the Federal Government discovered and sacked 23 workers with fake letters of employment.

He expressed HEDA’s disappointment that the Federal Civil Service Commission has not made its investigations known to the public. Suraju said the discovery of fake employment letters was made by a worker in the Ministry of Works and Housing Richard Oghenerhoro, who reported the presence of ghost workers in the ministry.

He added that the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola set up a committee to investigate the allegations, and the committee found the allegations to be true.