News

HEDA seeks protection of journalists, whistle blowers, activists

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

A civil society organisation, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has, has called for an end to the culture of impunity and the persecution of whistle blowers, human rights activists and journalists. The call was made at the media-civil societies (CSOs) meeting tagged: ‘Focusing on safety of activists and updates on anti-corruption campaign,’ organised by HEDA in Lagos. Chairman, HEDA Resource Centre, Olanre- waju Suraju, who shared how the organisation weathered the storm of an unprecedented series of persecution, harassments and attacks from what he described as forces of corruption within and outside the government, said it was important that the safety of journalists and whistle blowers is ensured. In a chat with New Telegraph, Suraju said: “We want to see governments and non-state actors taking keen interest in the fate of whistle blowers, journalists and civil society organisations who are involved in promoting accountability and transparency.

 

