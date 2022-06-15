Metro & Crime

HEDA seeks protection of journalists, whistle blowers, activists

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day and to sustain the anti-corruption campaign, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has called for an end to the culture of impunity and the persecution of whistle-blowers, human rights activists and journalists.

The renewed call was made at the media-civil societies (CSOs) parley tagged: ‘Focusing on safety of activists and updates on anti-corruption campaign’, organised by HEDA in Lagos.

Chairman, HEDA Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, who shared how the organisation weathered the storm of an unprecedented series of persecution, harassments and attacks from what he described as forces of corruption within and outside the governments, said it was important the safety of journalists and whistle-blowers is ensured.

In a chat with New Telegraph, Suraju stated: “We want to see governments and also non-state actors taking keen interest in the fate of whistle-blowers, journalists and civil society organisations who are involved in promoting accountability and transparency.

“It’s obvious now that they are endangered species and there is a need for them to have all forms of protection and support that they can gather.”

Suraju, who noted that there was reason to celebrate the disengagement of the military for democratic rule in Nigeria, however, lamented the “below expectation performance” of politicians, saying the style of democracy being practiced in the country is not the way democracy should be.

 

