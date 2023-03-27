HEDA To NJC: Ignore CSOs’ call for EFCC cases’ boycott

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a non-governmental organization, has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) not to give any iota of consideration to the call for a boycott of cases brought by the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission(EFCC). This is in response to calls by some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and individuals to boycott EFCC cases. HEDA, in a statement by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, yesterday, expressed concern over the calls by the CSOs to boycott EFCC cases, saying that such calls are unconstitutional, against the rule of law and capable of undermining the fight against corruption in Nigeria. It further called on the NJC to ignore such alleged meddling in the affairs of law enforcement agencies, which it said, was capable of throwing Nigeria into chaos.

