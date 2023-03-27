HEDA To NJC: Ignore CSOs’ call for EFCC cases’ boycott

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a non-governmental organization, has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) not to give any iota of consideration to the call for a boycott of cases brought by the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission(EFCC). This is in response to calls by some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and individuals to boycott EFCC cases. HEDA, in a statement by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, yesterday, expressed concern over the calls by the CSOs to boycott EFCC cases, saying that such calls are unconstitutional, against the rule of law and capable of undermining the fight against corruption in Nigeria. It further called on the NJC to ignore such alleged meddling in the affairs of law enforcement agencies, which it said, was capable of throwing Nigeria into chaos.
Related Articles
FERMA needs N400bn annually for road maintenance –Senate
The Senate has said that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), needs annual budgetary allocation of four hundred billion Naira (N400,000,000,000), to effectively put the 26000km road network across the country in good shape. The Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, Senator Gershom Bassey, stated this in Abuja at the weekend while briefing journalists on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: NCDC ‘hopeful’ vaccine becomes available in 12 months
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday revealed that a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus will be ready in the next six to 12 months. Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this during the virtual weekly briefing of the African Centre for Disease Control, said there were a lot of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Deletion of Buhari’s tweets: Twitter’s mission in Nigeria suspect –FG
…Insists Gumi’s comments not inciting The Federal Government has described Twitter’s mission in the country as suspect having deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets evoking the memories of the 30 months Civil War to threaten “those misbehaving” in the South-east. This observation was raised by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, at a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)