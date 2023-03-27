News

HEDA To NJC: Ignore CSOs’ call for EFCC cases’ boycott

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a non-governmental organization, has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) not to give any iota of consideration to the call for a boycott of cases brought by the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission(EFCC). This is in response to calls by some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and individuals to boycott EFCC cases. HEDA, in a statement by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, yesterday, expressed concern over the calls by the CSOs to boycott EFCC cases, saying that such calls are unconstitutional, against the rule of law and capable of undermining the fight against corruption in Nigeria. It further called on the NJC to ignore such alleged meddling in the affairs of law enforcement agencies, which it said, was capable of throwing Nigeria into chaos.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FERMA needs N400bn annually for road maintenance –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has said that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), needs annual budgetary allocation of four hundred billion Naira (N400,000,000,000), to effectively put the 26000km road network across the country in good shape.   The Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, Senator Gershom Bassey, stated this in Abuja at the weekend while briefing journalists on […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC ‘hopeful’ vaccine becomes available in 12 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday revealed that a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus will be ready in the next six to 12 months. Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this during the virtual weekly briefing of the African Centre for Disease Control, said there were a lot of […]
News Top Stories

Deletion of Buhari’s tweets: Twitter’s mission in Nigeria suspect –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…Insists Gumi’s comments not inciting The Federal Government has described Twitter’s mission in the country as suspect having deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets evoking the memories of the 30 months Civil War to threaten “those misbehaving” in the South-east. This observation was raised by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, at a […]

Leave a Reply