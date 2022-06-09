HEDA unveils survey report on Lagos, calls for improved governance

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has publicly presented report of a survey which portrays the top priority areas including employment, road network, education, health and securi-ty where Lagosians want the Lagos State Government to improve upon. The survey sponsored by MacArthur Foundation, tagged: ‘Leadership Approval Rating: A Survey of Citizen Perception on Governance in Nigeria (focusing on Lagos State)’, was conducted by a consulting firm, Emani in Lagos between January 19 and 21, 2022 with 457 respondents across all the Local Government Areas of the state, HEDA Resource Centre made known. The survey which is the second edition of the Leadership Approval Rating, centres on Lagos residents’ general awareness of the state annual budget,atisfaction with the state government’s 2021 performance and perception of the state government’s performance in different sectors.

