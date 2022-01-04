News Top Stories

Heed demand for dialogue with S’East agitators, ex-military chief tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Ex-National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) has told the Federal Government to heed “ demands for political solution and dia- to address the issues agitating the people” to ease tension in the South- East. In a statement, Akobundu, who urged South-East leaders to put aside personal interests and come together to find lasting solutions to the region’s economic, political and social challenges, insisted South- Easterners are not violent but misunderstood. He said: “I call on the Federal Government to immediately ease the tension in the South-East by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people. “South-Easterners are not violent but peace loving and very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood. “Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the South-East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region.” According to him, the region is blessed with abundant natural resources, and has ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, would guarantee the desired economic revolution in the area. The Abia State-born politician called for unity among the people, stating that 2022 “holds a lot of promises to us as individuals and as a people”. He added:”For this, we must reinforce our sense of mutual respect and pursuit of the common good for the peaceful and prosperous society we yearn for.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

