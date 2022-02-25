Business

Heifer expands crop insurance as rice farmers get protection

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Heifer International, a nonprofit organisation on a mission to end global hunger and poverty, has introduced the Area Yield Index Insurance (AYII) to Nigerian rice farmers as a solution to mitigate climate changeinduced losses and restore investors’ confidence in rice farming.

AYII is used globally to ensure farmers get full returns if insured farmland does not produce the projected quantity of crops. It guarantees that farmers do not suffer loss, ensuring the sustainability of their agribusinesses and incomes. The scheme is being implemented in Nigeria by Heifer International in collaboration with three other organisations; PULA, OLAM and Leadway Assurance Limited, to cover the hazard shared by most farmers in the country.

“Constant exposure to unreliable weather conditions, new pests and diseases, cripple farmers’ businesses and discouraged agribusiness financiers and investors,” said Rufus Idris, Country Director of Heifer Nigeria. “Area Yield Index Insurance provides rice farmers in Nigeria with an affordable way to mitigate the impacts of climate change on their businesses,” he added.

 

Our Reporters

