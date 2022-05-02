…Heifer invests $1m in pay-as-you-go tractor financing

In an effort to increase agricultural productivity in the country through mechanised and innovative farming, Heifer International has committed $1 million as loans for the purchase of tractor through the platform, Hello Tractor.

Unveiling pay-as-you-go (PAYG) tractor financing for agripreneurs in the country in Abuja, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hello Tractor, Jehiel Oliver, noted that the loans could be repaid from revenues earned from the lease of the tractors to local farmers.

While noting that Heifer International and Hello Tractor were out to seek innovative ways to generate agribusiness opportunities for young African entrepreneurs, Oliver stated that the agricultural sector had suffered significantly as a result of limited access to mechanised agriculture.

He said: “We developed the PAYG programme to make tractor ownership and the reliable income these machines can bring a reality for entrepreneurs who find it impossible to get credit through normal channels.

“We looked at the revenue tractor owners can generate, not how much collateral they can pledge. Partnering with Heifer International enables us to extend innovative financing to people who were previously considered ‘unbankable, while increasing access to technology that has the potential to improve the incomes of millions of smallholder farmers across Africa.”

Senior Vice President, Africa Programmes at Heifer International, Mrs Adesuwa Ifedi, explained that the PAYG Tractor Financing had so far enabled some farmers in Nasarrawa and Enugu states, including the FCT to purchase tractors, which have software and tracking devices that would allow farmers book for tractor services from local owners through a mobile application.

According to her, these purchases could make tractors accessible to thousands of smallholder farmers via the increasingly popular Hello Tractor leasing platform sometimes referred to as Uber for tractors.

She said: “The pay-as-you go model provides financing for entrepreneurs who want to create jobs by capitalising on the demand for tractor services on Africa farms, but who lack traditional forms of collateral.

“It’s a way to unlock capital for youth who have strong business skills that can help transform African agriculture, but are often overlooked by private equity investors.”

While noting they were only 27 tractors per 100 square kilometers of agriculture land in sub-saharan Africa instead of 200 tractors, Ifedi said it was an illustrative of a mechanisation deficit that has a significant impact on farm productivity and local economies in a region where most people depend on smallholder farming for income.

“Hello Tractor is one of many new agritech start-ups emerging across the continent that are finding business opportunities in addressing this and other farming challenges.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...