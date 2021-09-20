Business

Heifer picks country director

Heifer International has appointed Rufus Idris as the Country Director for Nigeria. Idris has experience spanning over 17 years to lead the Nigerian operations of the organisation.

 

As country director for Heifer Nigeria, he would provide the leadership and the strategic focus required to develop and leverage public-private partnerships, implementing market-driven programs that address the systemic constraints and stimulating lasting market systems improvements for farmers to attain sustainable living incomes.

 

Idris obtained a Master of Science degree in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire Uni versity (Manchester, NH), executive education in performance measurement for effective management of non-profit organisations from Harvard University (Cambridge, MA), bachelor degree in Biology from La Roche University (Pittsburgh, PA) and a Diploma in Fisheries Technology from Federal College of  Fisheries and Marine Technology (Lagos, Nigeria).

 

Prior to joining Heifer International, he served as deputy chief of party for the USAID Feed the Future Nigeria Agribusiness Investment Activity, a five-year programme aimed at strengthening the enabling environment for agribusiness finance and investment in five key value chains (rice, cowpea, soya, maize and aquaculture) and seven focal Nigerian states (Benue, Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi, Delta, Ebonyi and Cross River).

He was also the Portfolio Manager for a DFID-funded – Market Development (MADE) Program in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria implemented by Development Alternatives Inc. (DAI).

