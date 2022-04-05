Sports

Heineken brings Dutch legend, Clarence Seedorf, UCL Trophy to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken is bringing a legend of the game, Clarence Seedorf, who played for Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to Nigeria.

 

The tour provides football fans around the world with a chance to be in close proximity of the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and the heroes of the game. In its fifteen-year history, the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® has reached 31  opcountries across Africa, Asia, North and South America.

 

This year, the tour will visit Lagos and Abuja, both in Nigeria where Seedorf will commence on a trophy tour and play live in the Heineken Football Face-Off. Heineken 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign entitled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlights the inclusive nature of the game of football, communicating that football belongs to all passionate fans; regardless of gender, age, or tribe.

 

Heineken® is bringing this to life for football fans across the globe with an extensive campaign and activation experiences open to all fans, enabling them to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and legends of the game.

 

As part of its global campaign, the 2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken ® will stop in Lagos, Nigeria on the 12th of April, and in Abuja, Nigeria on the 13th of April 2022.

 

The two-day tour affords fans with a rare opportunity to take photos with the UEFA Champions League Trophy, meet UCL Legend Clarence Seedorf and experience the thrill of the tour in their hometown.

 

Clarence Seedorf is considered one of the most successful players in UEFA Champions League history as he is the first and currently the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League Trophy with three clubs: Ajax in 1995, Real Madrid in 1998 and twice with AC Milan in 2003 and again in 2007.

Clarence Seedorf has a historic link to the UEFA Champions League and plays a significant role in demonstrating the intense passion for the tournament.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

World Cup playoff: Nigeria’ll qualify for Qatar 2022, says Ndah

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Orlando Pirates player, Olisa Ndah, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to book a ticket to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup slated for November. Ndah, who broke into Eagles fold only earlier in the year with the Africa Nations Cup says the Eagles have enough quality to scale the hurdle […]
Sports

D’ Tigress suffer narrow defeat to US in opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s female Basketball team DTigress suffered 72-81 defeat in the opening Group B game to USA team at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games DTigress who had lost by 31 points to their US opponent in Las Vegas in a friendly game, gave a good account of themselves.   Nigeria took the lead in the […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool thrash Everton as Chelsea, City grind out wins

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool thrashed local rivals Everton 4-1 to pile the pressure on former Reds boss Rafael Benitez on Wednesday, while victories for Chelsea and Manchester City ensured the Premier League top three remain separated by just two points. Leaders Chelsea were made to work hard for a 2-1 win at Watford in one of two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica