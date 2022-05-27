Sports

Heineken Champions League magic climaxes as Cubana hosts Liverpool, Real Madrid final clash

Fans and loyal consumers of Heineken in and around Lagos are set for a memorable Champions League final experience as the international premium brand is set to light up the Centre of Excellence with its magic. Though tomorrow final clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid is taking place thousands of miles away at the Stade de France, Heineken will be relieving the eclectic atmosphere in Paris at Cubana in the heart of the Lagos State capital, Ikeja. This will be the third time that these two giants of world football will be meeting in the UCL final. Having provided premium and peerless experiences for its consumers all through this season’s Champions League run, Heineken will be going a notch higher for Saturday’s final which many already predict will be explosive.’ Aside from the guaranteed unique match viewing experience on giant screens in a first-class lounge, Heineken has promised instant giveaways to fans and loyal customers alike.

 

