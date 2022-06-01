Sports

Heineken ends UCL Season in style with fans

As the celebration of a record-extending 14th European Cup title continues across the Spanish city of Madrid, the unique and unmissable football experience brought to life by Heineken during Saturday’s final has been widely applauded by fans and loyal consumers alike.

 

Having embarked on a series of activations in the course of the season and even organised a trophy tour, the international premium brand delivered on its promise of a befitting climax as jubilant fans celebrated into the night after the epic final clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

 

On a night when several records were set and others broken, it was the LaLiga kings that emerged victorious courtesy of the solitary goal scored by Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jnr.

 

From the mainland in the heart of Ikeja at the popular Cubana bar to the upscale Lekki axis at Terraform Restaurant & Bar, the Heineken Champions League magic was evident as fans delightfully watched two of the world’s best teams slug it out for the coveted Champions League trophy.

 

Popular DJs were on the ground for Saturday’s final led by DJ CrowdKontroller and one of Nigeria’s foremost music superstars, Ladipoe was also present to unite the fans with his hit songs; among which is the ‘Feeling Alright’ banger.

 

There were also loads of fun at the other viewing centres in major cities across the country with fans’ engagement at various malls taking the centre stage before the eventual kick-off in Paris.

 

Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu expressed delight at the happy ending of the season’s Champions League even as she declared the ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign a huge success She said: “Of course, I am delighted with the huge success we had with this season’s Champions League, our goal to unite fans with our Cheers to all Fans’ campaign was well embraced and we are happy to see football uniting everyone regardless of gender or their various club affiliations.”

 

