Heineken extends ‘Cheers to all Fans’ Campaign to consumers

Heineken, the world-renowned beer brand, has opted to extend its ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign to consumers. The campaign, which was originally launched after the coronavirus pandemic to welcome fans back to the stadium, has helped add even more glamour to the Champions League. A healthy mix of football and entertainment, the campaign has done well celebrating the passion and love fans have for the round leather game Heineken’s Senior Brand Manager, Chinwe Greg-Egu, explained that the extension of its ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign to consumers is a way for the premium brand to show its appreciation for its loyal customers as they enjoy Champions League football once again.

She said: “The ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign has been a massive success since its launch and has been able to connect with football fans in Nigeria and globally and it has also helped to reinforce Heineken’s position as a brand that is passionate about football. “

Plateau United land in Tunisia for Champions League showdown

Nigeria's representative in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, Plateau United, have left Nigeria for Tunisia ahead of their Second Leg Preliminary Round match against Esperance of Tunis, BSNSports.com. ng report.' The team left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja via a Turkish Airline to Tunisia by 12am yesterday morning.
La Liga: Real Madrid fight back again to stun Sevilla

  Karim Benzema completed another incredible Real Madrid comeback on Sunday as they fought from two goals down to defeat Sevilla 3-2 in La Liga. After trailing Chelsea 3-0 on Tuesday only to secure their place in the Champions League semifinals, Madrid stunned Sevilla to seal the victory that has surely won them La Liga.
Euro 2020: Griezmann saves France as Hungary earn famous point in Budapest

  Antoine Griezmann rescued a point for France and denied Hungary one of the big European Championship shocks in front of a raucous 60,000 crowd in Budapest. Attila Fiola fired Hungary into the lead just before the break as he held off the French defence to slot home after a one-two with Roland Sallai.

