Heineken extends ‘Cheers to all Fans’ Campaign to consumers

Heineken, the world-renowned beer brand, has opted to extend its ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign to consumers. The campaign, which was originally launched after the coronavirus pandemic to welcome fans back to the stadium, has helped add even more glamour to the Champions League. A healthy mix of football and entertainment, the campaign has done well celebrating the passion and love fans have for the round leather game Heineken’s Senior Brand Manager, Chinwe Greg-Egu, explained that the extension of its ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign to consumers is a way for the premium brand to show its appreciation for its loyal customers as they enjoy Champions League football once again.

She said: “The ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign has been a massive success since its launch and has been able to connect with football fans in Nigeria and globally and it has also helped to reinforce Heineken’s position as a brand that is passionate about football. “

