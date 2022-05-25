Sports

Heineken relieves UCL glamour ahead of final

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

After months of exhilarating football action, global attention is now shifted towards the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. With its ‘Cheers to all fans’ campaign, this season’s Champions League more than ever has been an enjoyable one for most fans with the extra magic added by premium international beer Heineken.

Through the rough roads leading to the Stade de France in Paris where Saturday’s final will be taking place, many still have fond memories of the classic nights of football laced with plenty of entertainment and mouth-watering prizes all courtesy of Heineken. Aside from the unique match viewing experience enjoyed across major cities around the country, the Champions League trophy itself was brought down to Nigeria by Heineken for fans to enjoy a once in a life experience.

The trophy was accompanied to Nigeria by football legend Clarence Seedorf who had a swell time with Nigerian legends Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi, the man credited with the first Champions League goal as we presently have it. A befitting climax is understandably anticipated when the Heineken UEFA champions league “Cheers to all fans” train will be making its final stop this Saturday during the final clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu, assured the fans and loyal consumers of another fulfilled experience as the world eagerly waits to see whether it is Liverpool or Madrid that would carry the day

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Vietnam cancels 2020 F1 race due to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

    Vietnam’s first Formula One grand prix has been officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The Vietnamese Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place in April on the streets of Hanoi as the third race of the season, but sources told Reuters in March that it was under […]
Sports

61 athletes to fly Team Nigeria’s flag in Tokyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

first batch of athletes departs July 6   Team Nigeria will depart for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in two batches with 61 athletes flying the country’s flag, says Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare.   The minister stated this on Monday while addressing the plenary meeting with National Sports Federations for the […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd held by stubborn Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wood hat-trick sees Burnley thrash Wolves Leeds took points off one of the ‘Big Six’ for the third Premier League game running as they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa’s side followed up victory at Manchester City and Monday’s draw with Liverpool by halting the Red Devils’ run of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica